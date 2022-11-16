Inicio Necrológicas Alberto Emilio Wiegandt «Blanco» (Q.E.P.D) Alberto Emilio Wiegandt «Blanco» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 16 noviembre 2022 5 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 66 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este miércoles a las 18:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Chaco 1688 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.