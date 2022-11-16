- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 66 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este miércoles a las 18:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Chaco 1688 Crespo

