Inicio Necrológicas Schroeder Alberto Raymundo (Q.E.P.D) Schroeder Alberto Raymundo (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 12 noviembre 2023 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 79 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A, Domingo 12 de 8.00 a 12.00hs y serán Cremados. Previo responso en la sala. Hogar de duelo: Dr. Soñez 1127 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.