Falleció a la edad de 79 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A, Domingo 12 de 8.00 a 12.00hs y serán Cremados. Previo responso en la sala.

Hogar de duelo: Dr. Soñez 1127 – Crespo

