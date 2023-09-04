Inicio Necrológicas Roberto Héctor Quintela (Q.E.P.D) Roberto Héctor Quintela (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 4 septiembre 2023 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció en Libertador San Martín a la edad de 83 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Crespo - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Av. Pesante 1156 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.