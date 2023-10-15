- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos son velados en sala de calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el Lunes 16 a las 15.30 en el cementerio de Crespo.

Hogar de duelo: Estrada 1693 – Crespo

