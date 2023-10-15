Inicio Necrológicas Aldo Norberto Izaguirre (Q.E.P.D) Aldo Norberto Izaguirre (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 15 octubre 2023 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos son velados en sala de calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el Lunes 16 a las 15.30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Estrada 1693 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.