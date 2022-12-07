Inicio Necrológicas Humberto Ceferino Alen (Q.E.P.D.) Humberto Ceferino Alen (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 7 diciembre 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 55 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este miércoles 7 en el Cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Ensenada 783- Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.