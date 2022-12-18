Inicio Necrológicas Florencio José Goette (Q.E.P.D) Florencio José Goette (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 18 diciembre 2022 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 68 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 18 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Av. Belgrano 1046 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.