Inicio Necrológicas Dora Rosa Luiselli Vda. de Depaolo (Q.E.P.D.) Dora Rosa Luiselli Vda. de Depaolo (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 15 enero 2022 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 91 años, sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio local. Hogar de duelo: Av. Independencia 1118 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.