Inicio Necrológicas Rogelio Ernesto Kisser (Q.E.P.D) Rogelio Ernesto Kisser (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 8 diciembre 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 66 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este jueves 8 en el cementerio de Libertador San Martín. Hogar de duelo: Einstein 801 Libertador San Martín Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.