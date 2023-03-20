- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos son velados en sala «A» de Av. Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados este lunes 20 a las 18:30 en el Cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el cementerio.
Hogar de duelo: Moreno 1162 – Crespo.
