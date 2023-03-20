Inicio Necrológicas Mario Rubén Laguna «Gordo» (Q.E.P.D.) Mario Rubén Laguna «Gordo» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 20 marzo 2023 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos son velados en sala «A» de Av. Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados este lunes 20 a las 18:30 en el Cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el cementerio. Hogar de duelo: Moreno 1162 – Crespo. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.