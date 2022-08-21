Inicio Necrológicas Mario Ramón Kappes «Q.E.P.D» Mario Ramón Kappes «Q.E.P.D» Por Redacción - 21 agosto 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 61 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 21 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: España 544 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.