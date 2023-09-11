Inicio Necrológicas María Elena Battagliero «Nena»(Q.E.P.D.) María Elena Battagliero «Nena»(Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 11 septiembre 2023 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 77 años, sus restos son velados en Avda. Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán inhumados el lunes 11 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Av. Ramírez 948 – Crespo. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.