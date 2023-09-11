- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 77 años, sus restos son velados en Avda. Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán inhumados el lunes 11 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

Hogar de duelo: Av. Ramírez 948 – Crespo.
