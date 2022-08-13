Inicio Necrológicas María Carmen Jumilla Vda. de Schoenfeld (Q.E.P.D.) María Carmen Jumilla Vda. de Schoenfeld (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 13 agosto 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 13 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 1133- Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.