Guadalupe Izaro Velázquez Tula (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 29 diciembre 2023

Falleció el viernes 29 de diciembre, sus restos fueron inhumados el mismo día en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Las Violetas 1481 – Crespo.