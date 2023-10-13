Inicio Necrológicas Eva Felipa Ramírez Vda. de Chavez «Ningo» (Q.E.P.D.) Eva Felipa Ramírez Vda. de Chavez «Ningo» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 13 octubre 2023 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Viale. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Las Acacias 250 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.