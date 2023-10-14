- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 79 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el Domingo 15 a las 10:15 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo acto religioso en el cementerio.

Hogar de duelo: Ramirez 1863 – Crespo

