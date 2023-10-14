Inicio Necrológicas Danilo Marcelo Ruiz Diaz (Q.E.P.D) Danilo Marcelo Ruiz Diaz (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 14 octubre 2023 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 79 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el Domingo 15 a las 10:15 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo acto religioso en el cementerio. Hogar de duelo: Ramirez 1863 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.