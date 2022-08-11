Inicio Necrológicas Daniel Eugenio Marizza (Q.E.P.D) Daniel Eugenio Marizza (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 11 agosto 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 72 años, sus restos fueron cremados. Hogar de duelo: Éjido Libertador San Martín Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.