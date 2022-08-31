- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 93 años, sus restos son velados en Calle Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán inhumados el jueves 1 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: San Martin 597 – Crespo

