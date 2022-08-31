Inicio Necrológicas Aurelia Erminda Gotte «Minda» (Q.E.P.D.) Aurelia Erminda Gotte «Minda» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 31 agosto 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 93 años, sus restos son velados en Calle Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán inhumados el jueves 1 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: San Martin 597 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.