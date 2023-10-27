Inicio Necrológicas Yolanda Inés Popp Vda. de Buchamer (Q.E.P.D.) Yolanda Inés Popp Vda. de Buchamer (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 27 octubre 2023 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 67 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el viernes 27 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Urquiza 560 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.