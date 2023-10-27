- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 67 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el viernes 27 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

Hogar de duelo: Urquiza 560 Crespo

