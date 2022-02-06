Inicio Necrológicas Virgilio Santiago Roskopf (Q.E.P.D) Virgilio Santiago Roskopf (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 6 febrero 2022 16 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 84 años. Sin velatorio. Sus restos serán inhumados este lunes 7 en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa. Hogar de duelo: Sarmiento 1268 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.