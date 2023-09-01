- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 57 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el sábado 2 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el cementerio.

 

Hogar de duelo: Jorge Heinze 604 – Crespo.

