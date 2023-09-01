Inicio Necrológicas Vilma Patricia Troncoso de Myszakowski (Q.E.P.D.) Vilma Patricia Troncoso de Myszakowski (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 1 septiembre 2023 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 57 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el sábado 2 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el cementerio. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Jorge Heinze 604 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.