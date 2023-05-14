- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala «B» y serán inhumados el Domingo a las 11.00 en el cementerio de Crespo.                                 Hogar de duelo: Sgto. Cabral 448 – Crespo.

- Publicidad -


Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here