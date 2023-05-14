Inicio Necrológicas Vicenta Blanca Esmeralda Dure (Q.E.P.D) Vicenta Blanca Esmeralda Dure (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 14 mayo 2023 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala «B» y serán inhumados el Domingo a las 11.00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Sgto. Cabral 448 – Crespo. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.