Verónica Gabriela Fontana (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 1 enero 2023

Falleció a la edad de 45 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 1 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: A. Janssen 865 Crespo