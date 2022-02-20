Inicio Necrológicas Tte. Cnel. Veterinario Lino Tomás Troncoso (Q.E.P.D) Tte. Cnel. Veterinario Lino Tomás Troncoso (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 20 febrero 2022 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció en María Luisa a la edad de 69 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo en el cementerio de María Luisa. Hogar de duelo: J.D. Perón 81 María Luisa Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.