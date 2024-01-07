- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 75 años, sus restos son velados en sala «A» de Av. Ramírez 1032  hasta las 11 del día Lunes 8 de enero y luego serán  cremados.

 

- Publicidad -


Hogar de duelo: Estrada 765– Crespo.

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here