Teresa Isabel Jumilla de Elsezar (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 7 enero 2024

Falleció a la edad de 75 años, sus restos son velados en sala «A» de Av. Ramírez 1032 hasta las 11 del día Lunes 8 de enero y luego serán cremados.

Hogar de duelo: Estrada 765– Crespo.