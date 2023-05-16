- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 53 años, sus restos son velados en Laurencena 475 y serán inhumados el martes 16 de mayo a las 11:00 en el cementerio Municipal de Aranguren, previo oficio religioso.
Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 445 – Aranguren.
- Publicidad -


Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here