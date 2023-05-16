Inicio Necrológicas Silvina Mónica Herenú Vda. de Ghiglione (Q.E.P.D.) Silvina Mónica Herenú Vda. de Ghiglione (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 16 mayo 2023 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 53 años, sus restos son velados en Laurencena 475 y serán inhumados el martes 16 de mayo a las 11:00 en el cementerio Municipal de Aranguren, previo oficio religioso. Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 445 – Aranguren. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.