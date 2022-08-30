Inicio Necrológicas Serapio Velázquez (Q.E.P.D) Serapio Velázquez (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 30 agosto 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 92 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados este martes 30 a las 16:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Jorge Heinze 148 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.