Sara Nélida Plem (Q.E.P.D)

Falleció a la edad de 66 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el jueves 6 a las 16:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.

Hogar de duelo: Los Constituyentes 866 Crespo