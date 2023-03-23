Inicio Necrológicas Rubén Marcos Ramón Arévalo (Q.E.P.D) Rubén Marcos Ramón Arévalo (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 23 marzo 2023 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 67 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este jueves 23 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Perito Moreno 454 – Crespo. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.