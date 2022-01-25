- Publicidad -

 

Falleció el 25 de enero de 2022 a los 83 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Aldea Protestante. Hogar de duelo: Ejido de Libertador San Martín. Atención: Empresa Fúnebre Alejandro Lindt e hijo.

