Rosa Stieben de Tonn (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 30 abril 2024

Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos fueron sepultados este martes 30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.

Hogar de duelo: 9 de Julio 252-Crespo