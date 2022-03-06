- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el lunes 7 a las 10:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 1339 Crespo

 

