Rolando José María Spreáfico (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 6 marzo 2022

Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el lunes 7 a las 10:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.

Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 1339 Crespo