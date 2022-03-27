Inicio Necrológicas Roberto Vicente Lell (Q.E.P.D) Roberto Vicente Lell (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 27 marzo 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 64 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 27 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Sarmiento 841 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.