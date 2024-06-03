Inicio Necrológicas Roberto Luis Viola (Q.E.P.D) Roberto Luis Viola (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 3 junio 2024 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 3 en el cementerio de Aldea Protestante. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Puiggari Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.