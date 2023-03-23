Inicio Necrológicas Orlanda Fischer Vda. de Becker (Q.E.P.D) Orlanda Fischer Vda. de Becker (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 23 marzo 2023 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 89 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este jueves 23 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Mitre 1156 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.