Falleció a la edad de 84 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el Domingo 03 a las 18:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo acto religioso.

Hogar de duelo: Belgrano 2196 – Crespo

