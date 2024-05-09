Inicio Necrológicas Norma Emilia Klug de Butvilofsky (Q.E.P.D.) Norma Emilia Klug de Butvilofsky (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 9 mayo 2024 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 86 años. Servicio sin velatorio. Sus restos serán inhumados el jueves 9 de mayo a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el cementerio. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.