Nilda Carolina Weber (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 14 abril 2024

Falleció a la edad de 52 años, sus restos fueron velados en sala de calle Güemmes 1131 y luego inhumados en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en la sala.

Hogar de duelo: Los Constituyentes 2020 – Crespo