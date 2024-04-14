- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 52 años, sus restos fueron velados en sala de calle Güemmes 1131 y luego inhumados en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en la sala.

 

Hogar de duelo: Los Constituyentes 2020 – Crespo

