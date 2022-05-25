Inicio Necrológicas Miguel Ángel Jesús Paifer (Q.E.P.D) Miguel Ángel Jesús Paifer (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 25 mayo 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 57 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este miércoles 25 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Falucho 1337 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.