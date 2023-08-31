- Publicidad -

Falleció en Paraná a la edad de 63 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este jueves 31 a las 11:00, previo acto religioso en el cementerio.

Hogar de duelo: Aníbal Troilo 219 Crespo
