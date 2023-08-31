Inicio Necrológicas Miguel Ángel Arrube (Q.E.P.D) Miguel Ángel Arrube (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 31 agosto 2023 5 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció en Paraná a la edad de 63 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este jueves 31 a las 11:00, previo acto religioso en el cementerio. Hogar de duelo: Aníbal Troilo 219 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.