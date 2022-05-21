Inicio Necrológicas Marta Haydeé Muga (Q.E.P.D.) Marta Haydeé Muga (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 21 mayo 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 68 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 21 de mayo en el Cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Chacabuco 383 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.