Inicio Necrológicas Mario Oscar Prediger «Q.E.P.D» Mario Oscar Prediger «Q.E.P.D» Por Redacción - 1 mayo 2023 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 67 años,sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 1 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Dorrego 1450 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.