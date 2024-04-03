Inicio Necrológicas María Magdalena Rickert «Nuna» (Q.E.P.D.) María Magdalena Rickert «Nuna» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 3 abril 2024 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 98 años. Sin velatorio. Sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: 25 de Mayo 621 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.