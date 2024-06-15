Inicio Necrológicas Marcelo Gotte (Q.E.P.D) Marcelo Gotte (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 15 junio 2024 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos fueron velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala «A» y fueron inhumados el Sábado 15 de junio en el cementerio de Aldea San Rafael. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Alberdi 1553- Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.