Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos fueron velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala «A» y fueron inhumados el Sábado 15 de junio en el cementerio de Aldea San Rafael.

 

Hogar de duelo: Alberdi 1553- Crespo.

