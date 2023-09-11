Inicio Necrológicas Manuel Feder (Q.E.P.D) Manuel Feder (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 11 septiembre 2023 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos fueron inhumados el sábado 9 en el cementerio de Viale. Hogar de duelo: 9 de Julio 819 – Viale. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.