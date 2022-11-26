Inicio Necrológicas Luisa María Arredondo de García (Q.E.P.D.) Luisa María Arredondo de García (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 26 noviembre 2022 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció este sábado 26 de noviembre en Gdor. Etchevehere a la edad de 66 años, sus restos fueron inhumados el mismo día en el cementerio de Maria Luisa. Hogar de duelo: El Hornero Casa 11 – Gdor. Etchevehere Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.