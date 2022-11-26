- Publicidad -
Falleció este sábado 26 de noviembre en Gdor. Etchevehere a la edad de 66 años, sus restos fueron inhumados el mismo día en el cementerio de Maria Luisa.
Hogar de duelo: El Hornero Casa 11 – Gdor. Etchevehere

