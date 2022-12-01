Inicio Necrológicas Luciano Gregorio Ulrich «Chicho» (Q.E.P.D.) Luciano Gregorio Ulrich «Chicho» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 1 diciembre 2022 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 70 años, sus restos son inhumados este jueves 1 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Santa Rosa. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Almirante Brown 719 Seguí Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.