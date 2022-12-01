- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 70 años, sus restos son inhumados este jueves 1 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Santa Rosa.

 

- Publicidad -


 

 

Hogar de duelo: Almirante Brown 719 Seguí

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here