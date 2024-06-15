- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala «A» y serán inhumados el Domingo 16 de junio a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

Hogar de duelo: Estrada 1877 – Crespo.

