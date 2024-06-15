Inicio Necrológicas Juan Marcelo Derfler «Lito» (Q.E.P.D) Juan Marcelo Derfler «Lito» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 15 junio 2024 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala «A» y serán inhumados el Domingo 16 de junio a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Estrada 1877 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.