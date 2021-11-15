Inicio Necrológicas Juan Carlos Usinger (Q.E.P.D.) Juan Carlos Usinger (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 15 noviembre 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos son velados en Avda. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este lunes 15 a las 18:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Avda. Ramírez 619– Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.