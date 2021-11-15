- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos son velados en Avda. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este lunes 15 a las 18:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

Hogar de duelo: Avda. Ramírez 619– Crespo.

