Juan Carlos Lambrecht (Q.E.P.D)

3 abril 2023

Falleció a la edad de 67 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el lunes 3 a las 17:30, previo responso en las Parroquia del Rosario a las 17:00. Hogar de duelo: Mitre 586 Crespo