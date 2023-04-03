- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 67 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el lunes 3 a las 17:30, previo responso en las Parroquia del Rosario a las 17:00.
Hogar de duelo: Mitre 586 Crespo
