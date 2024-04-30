Inicio Necrológicas José Raúl Prediger «Q.E.P.D» José Raúl Prediger «Q.E.P.D» Por Redacción - 30 abril 2024 8 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 67 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este martes 30 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Formosa 1553 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.